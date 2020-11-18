TEDESCO, Jeanne K. (Kilday) Of Winchester, MA, formerly of Woburn and West Roxbury, MA, passed away peacefully on November 8th, 2020 at the age 92. Loving wife of the late James J. Tedesco, Sr., she is survived by her children Mark Tedesco and his wife Patty of Virginia Beach, VA, Gary Tedesco of Cambridge, MA and Jay Tedesco and his wife Linda of Winchester, MA. Jeanne was also the loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A Visiting Hour will be held at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER, MA at 10:00 am. Immediately following is a private family Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Parish, Washington St., Winchester at 11:30 am and Burial at Wildwood Cemetery at 12:30 pm. Family and friends are welcome to the viewing and cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeanne's name to Intrepid USA, the hospice service who provided care for Jeanne in her final days. For online condolences, please visitwww.lanefuneral.com
Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580