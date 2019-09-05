Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JEANNE LOUISE (TULLY) KERZNER

KERZNER, Jeanne Louise (Tully) Of Sharon, September 4, 2019, age 78. Beloved wife of Gerald M. Kerzner. Loving mother of Anne L. Randall and her husband, Stephen, of Foxborough and Steven M. Kerzner and his wife, Sharon, of Andover. Cherished grandmother of Jack Randall, Katie Randall, Sam Randall, Abigail Kerzner, and Jacob Kerzner. Sister of Mary Anne Riccio of Lowell and the late Kathleen Debony. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Jeanne's Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM, in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
