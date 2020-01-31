|
WALSH, Jeanne M. (LeVangie). In Walpole, formerly of Brookline on January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Gerard J. "Gerry" Walsh. Loving mother of Michelle Carson and husband James, Jr. of Melrose, Jennifer Swindon and her husband Kevin of Westwood, and Gerard Walsh, Jr. and his wife Gracy of Medfield. Adored Grammie of James, III, Kaitlin and Elizabeth Carson, Kara and Meghan Swindon and Charles and Ava Walsh. Devoted daughter of the late M. Jean (Skalla) and Thomas W. LeVangie, Jr. Dear sister of Patricia Grimes and her husband Bob of Milton and the late Thomas W. LeVangie, III. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Tuesday morning at 10:00, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 – 8:00. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Proud graduate St. Mary High School Class of 1961, Ret. Employee of the Brookline Co-operative Bank. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the VNA of Walpole, 55 West St. #3, Walpole, MA. 02081 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020