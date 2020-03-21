|
CAMACHO, Jeanne M. (Doherty) Of Winthrop, March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Camacho. Devoted mother of Paul Camacho and his wife Kathryn of Sewickley, PA and Janet Magee and her husband George of Winthrop. Jeanne is the adored grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 12 and the great-great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of the late Marilyn L. Costigan, Barbara Iannelli, and Charles and Robert Doherty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In accordance with C.D.C., the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health and the Archdiocese of Boston guidelines on large gatherings, her Funeral and Burial Service will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. Donations in her name can be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA 02152. To celebrate and honor Jeanne's life during this emergency crisis, please feel to send a card to the family or funeral home, leave a message of condolence on our website, or send a donation to honor Jeanne. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to her family. Graduate of Winthrop High School, Class of 1943. Prior to her retirement, Jeanne was a longtime employee and head of the sales department at the former Almy's Department Store. For guestbook, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020