JEANNE M. CROWLEY

JEANNE M. CROWLEY Obituary
CROWLEY, Jeanne M. Of Yarmouth Port, formerly of Belmont, daughter of Emma Gaskill and T. William Crowley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 20, 2019. She was the cherished sister of William Crowley of East Dennis, Thomas Crowley and his wife Margaret of Dover, and Barbara Mazukina of East Dennis and sister-in-law of Merrily Crowley of East Falmouth. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Dee of Rochester, NY and Edward Crowley of East Falmouth. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Chapel, 32 Summer St., Yarmouth Port, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the in her memory. For online guestbook, please visit hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019
