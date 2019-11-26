|
|
GIROUX, Jeanne M. (Fenlon) Age 85, of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by loving family on November 25, 2019. Jeanne was born on May 29, 1934 in Winthrop, MA; she was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Gillespie) Fenlon. Jeanne was raised in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School, Class of 1952. She then went to Melrose Hospital School of Nursing to earn her Registered Nursing Diploma. Jeanne met the love of her life, Howard (Tad) Giroux in 1954 on a blind date while Tad was in the Marine Corps. and Jeanne was in Nursing School. After writing many love letters, Jeanne and Tad went on to marry in 1956 at St. Williams Church in Tewksbury, and the two were inseparable ever since that day. Shortly after, Jeanne and Tad began a family. They proudly shared 63 years of unconditional love and many, many fond times together. Jeanne had great memories of being one of the "Silver Lake Girls" and eighty years later, Jeanne was proud to share that she was still best friends with many of those she grew up with. During their years of raising six children, they hosted many fun-filled family events and always had an open-door policy for all. For many years, the Giroux family would open their backyard swimming pool to all the campers and volunteers from Camp 40 Acres Special Needs Program, and the year would not be complete without the Annual Christmas Eve Open House. Jeanne was a valued employee of New England Pediatrics in Billerica and proudly cared for children and young adults with severe special needs for 36 years. She opened her home on holidays for many of the residents who did not have a home to celebrate in. As a healthcare provider, Jeanne understood the importance of medical research and was a participant of the Nurses Study, starting in the 1950's, and later, a participant of the MGH Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Project. Jeanne's pride and joy was her family. She had great memories of the family ski trips and vacations in Maine and New Hampshire. Her nearest and dearest oldest son Kevin was the center of all Jeanne's family memories. She led by example and taught her children compassion, resilience, courage and independence. Jeanne's children and grandchildren were the center of her world. She could always be found cheering them on at field hockey, soccer, lacrosse & football fields, tracks, basketball courts, ice rinks and music & dance recitals. She was also an active Girl Scout leader when her girls were young, which meant her living room was filled from floor to ceiling with GS cookies. She never complained or missed an important family event and always had a smile on her face and a story to share. Jeanne was the beloved wife of Howard "Tad" Giroux, devoted mother of the late Kevin Giroux, Michele (Giroux) Higgs & her husband Steve of Bradenton, FL, Robin (Giroux) Halpin & her fiancé Ken Demps of Waterford, MI, Lisa (Giroux) Bozzella & her husband Michael, Eddie Giroux & his wife Brenda and John Giroux & his wife Carolyn, all of Wilmington. Loving "Nana" of Michael, Brianne & Jesse, Devin, the late Josh, the late Ryan Mary & Nolan, Chad & Shelby, Patrick, Joey, Shawn & Steven and Kelly, Michaela & Madisyn. Jeanne was the dear sister to Beatrice "Bea" (Fenlon) Boring & her husband Ed of Aldie, VA, Geri (Fenlon) Gotaas & her husband Arnold "Arnie" of Muskegon, MI, John "Paul" Fenlon of Tewksbury & the late Barbara Fenlon and Donna (Fenlon) Mutchler & her husband Bruce of Plymouth, and special sister-in-law, Ginny Fenlon of Hampton, NH. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 29th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to New England Pediatric Care, 78 Boston Rd., North Billerica, MA 01862 or Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 36 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019