HARMON, Jeanne, M. (Blackett) Of Houston, Texas, passed away July 29, 2019, at her home after a heroic, long-fought battle with cancer. Jeanne was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. Quick-witted, funny, and like her late father, a master storyteller, she possessed a positive attitude that was an inspiration to all who knew her. She wonderfully exhibited selfless compassion for others, the ability to find joy, regardless of any ongoing difficult circumstances, and an unwavering and overwhelming sense of love, kindness, and encouragement for those most important to her. Life will never be the same without her smile, laughter, and beautiful spirit. Jeanne spent her early years in Quincy, MA, until her family moved to Reading, MA, when she was 7. She graduated from Reading Memorial High School in 1978 and went on to Assumption College, graduating with a degree in economics in 1982. She later earned her CPA while working full time. Married for 37 years to her college sweetheart, Clifford Harmon of Worcester, MA, Jeanne was the bedrock of her family. Tirelessly dedicated to her three children, she took time from her burgeoning career to stay home and raise them. When she did return to the workforce, hard work and perseverance elevated her to Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for Hines Securities, Inc., the Broker-Dealer for Hines of Houston, TX, the largest privately held property developer in the United States. While at Hines, she was actively involved in community outreach programs and was a consistent contributor to their youth mentoring program, where she touched many young lives. Despite her considerable professional achievements, she was—by far—most proud of her three children; Rachel (30), Ford (28), and Kelley (25). She was an incredibly devoted mom, juggling a demanding, full-time career but still never missing a game, celebration, or school event. Her unconditional love for them knew no bounds, and her spirit will help guide them for the rest of their lives. Jeanne was the daughter of the late William and Elenore (Doherty) Blackett of Reading, MA, and Scarborough, ME. Other than her husband and children, she is survived by her brothers, William Blackett and his wife Laurel of Exeter, NH, David Blackett and his wife Robbie of Lexington, MA, and her sisters Clare LaBrecque and her husband Scott of Falmouth, ME, Christine Blackett of Wellesley, MA, Susan Myers and her husband Bill of Falmouth, ME, and Carrie Bolton and her husband Brian of Groton, MA. She is also survived by her nieces Maura, Taylor, Erica, Jessica, Norah, Caroline, Emma, Cate, Brenna, Olivia, Caroline, Kate and her great-niece, Ellie, along with her nephews Christopher, Billy, Donnie, Andrew, Charlie, Nate, Brendan, and Liam. A Funeral Mass was held on August 6, 2019, in Houston with a private family celebration of her life planned for the fall.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019