Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
850 Washington St.
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNE HESSION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNE M. HESSION

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANNE M. HESSION Obituary
HESSION, Jeanne M. Of Braintree, died peacefully in her home, Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 89, following a long illness. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas P. & Elizabeth M. (Rhilinger) Hession. Cherished sister of the late Mary "Kate" Boyd & her husband John and the late Marguerite E. Hession. Dear aunt to Jean Molendyke and her daughter Molly Molendyke, both of NJ. A 42 year resident of Braintree, Jeanne was raised in Dorchester. A graduate of Boston University, she later earned her Law Degree from Suffolk University School of Law, working for many years for BYN Mellon Bank. Jeanne devoted much of her life and time donating to many charitable, civic, educational and religious organizations. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, involved with the Bereavement Group and the former Women's Club. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington St., Braintree, Monday, Nov. 25, at 12 noon. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours respectfully omitted. Donations in Jeanne's name may be made to the Propagation of the Faith, 66 Brooks Dr., Braintree, 02184. Arrangements by the McMaster Funeral Home, BRAINTREE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -