HESSION, Jeanne M. Of Braintree, died peacefully in her home, Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 89, following a long illness. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas P. & Elizabeth M. (Rhilinger) Hession. Cherished sister of the late Mary "Kate" Boyd & her husband John and the late Marguerite E. Hession. Dear aunt to Jean Molendyke and her daughter Molly Molendyke, both of NJ. A 42 year resident of Braintree, Jeanne was raised in Dorchester. A graduate of Boston University, she later earned her Law Degree from Suffolk University School of Law, working for many years for BYN Mellon Bank. Jeanne devoted much of her life and time donating to many charitable, civic, educational and religious organizations. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, involved with the Bereavement Group and the former Women's Club. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington St., Braintree, Monday, Nov. 25, at 12 noon. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours respectfully omitted. Donations in Jeanne's name may be made to the Propagation of the Faith, 66 Brooks Dr., Braintree, 02184. Arrangements by the McMaster Funeral Home, BRAINTREE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019