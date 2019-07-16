|
McEVOY, Jeanne M. (LeBlanc-Chesbrough) Of Stoneham, formerly of Burlington and Woburn, July 16. Beloved wife of the late Arthur McEvoy and late Theodore Chesbrough. Loving mother of Glenn of Sarasota, FL, Theodore of Tewksbury, Eugene of Londonderry, NH, Catherine Cunniff of Seabrook, NH, the late William and Dawn Chesbrough. Sister of Carol Santry of Billerica. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Friday, July 19 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. For directions obituary & online guestbook see stmargaretburlington.org or sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019