|
|
DaMORE, Jeanne Marie (Rubino) "Mimi", age 73, a longtime resident of Wilmington, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 11, 2020. Jeanne was the beloved wife of Peter T. DaMore, Sr., devoted mother of Peter T. DaMore, Jr. & his wife Gayle of Burlington, Fred DaMore & his wife Ann of Woburn and Lisa King & her husband Christopher of Wilmington. Loving "Mimi" of Tyler, Trae, Dylan, Joseph, Gavin, Lily and Bobby. Cherished daughter of the late Alfred and Phyllis (Zevolo) Rubino, dear sister of Louis Rubino & his wife Marsha of Burlington. Sister-in-law of John & Dawn DaMore and Geraldine & Robert MacCuish all of Revere. Jeanne is also survived by her nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Wednesday, March 18th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to the Wilmington High School Scholarship Fund, kindly put "In Memory of Jeanne DaMore" in the memo line and mail to Lisa King, 187 Taft Road, Wilmington, MA 01887. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020