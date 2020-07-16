Boston Globe Obituaries
JEANNE MARIE (BOWEN) DELORY


1930 - 2020
DELORY, Jeanne Marie (Bowen) Age 89, of West Harwich, formerly of Wakefield, passed away surrounded by her loving on July 15, 2020. Widow of the late F. Leo Delory, to whom she was married for 52 years. She will always be cherished by her children Catherine (Kate) and her husband Dr. Jeffrey M. Brody of Barrington, RI, Trudy Delory of Wakefield, MA, Leo Delory and his wife Janice of West Harwich, MA, Mary and her husband Benjamin Piechocki of East Sandwich, MA, Ann and her husband Andrew Miller of Potomac Falls, VA, Michael Delory of Wakefield and the late Mark Delory and his surviving wife Julie of Wakefield. Treasured Grammy to grandchildren Laura, Annie (Christopher) Ames and Ellen Dechant, Colin (Kara) and Maeve Brody, and Meg, Eileen, Joe and Mark Delory. She was the dear sister of John M. (Mary Lou) Bowen of Longmeadow, MA and is survived by beloved cousins, nephews and nieces, and cherished friends. Her Funeral Mass will be private, only for her children and grandchildren. A Celebration of the Life of an amazing woman and her legacy of love, strength and laughter will be held at a later date when it will be safer for family and friends to gather. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 682, West Harwich, MA 02671. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
