GABLE, Jeanne Marie (Robinson) Age 90, of Andover, passed away at her home on July 17, 2019. Jeanne was born on April 8, 1929 in New York City to the late Edgar and Marie (Mullen) Robinson. She grew up in Elmhurst, NY and later graduated from Goucher College in Townson, MD before moving to Andover in 1965. In Andover, Jeanne became an active member of Christ Church. She volunteered at and served on the Board of Directors of the Andover Thrift Store, a ministry of the Church, initiated and served as chair of the Needle Arts Guild, and received an honor for her 50 years of service to the Altar Guild as a member and Directress. Jeanne was also a board member and volunteer treasurer at the Professional Center for Child Development in Andover. Jeanne traveled the world with the love of her life and husband of 68 years, Robert Lee Gable of Andover, and enjoyed spending summers at the beach in Gloucester, where she enjoyed birdwatching, walking the beach with her dog, and gathering seashells. She was cherished by her children, Jeffrey Robert Gable of Forrest Hills, NY, Ellen Jeanne George of Andover (Paul van Beuren), and the late David Lee Gable, her grandchildren, Jessica Jeanne George, Elizabeth Ellen George (Moise Telson), Madaline Marie George, and Tryan Robert George, and her great-grandchildren, Avery Marie Telson, Elliott André Telson, and Oliver Tryan Telson. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 23rd at 10:30 AM at Christ Church in Andover. A Burial will follow in the Christ Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Professional Center for Child Development, 32 Osgood Street, Andover, MA 01810.



View the online memorial for Jeanne Marie (Robinson) GABLE Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019