GRAHAM, Jeanne Marie Of North Andover, formerly of West Roxbury, Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved daughter of the late Leo Cornelius and Mary (Riordan) Graham. Dear sister of the late Leo C. Graham, Richard C. Graham, John J. Graham, Anne E. Graham, and Mary Graham. Cherished aunt of Michael J. Graham of Tampa, FL, Kathleen G. Cooper of Reading, MA, Pauline M. DeMaio of Peabody, MA, Richard C. Graham, Jr. of Tyngsboro, MA, and John O'Connor of Quincy, MA and Ellen Meade of Fort Myers, FL. Also survived by her 16 grandnieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Jeanne's Eternal Life will be held at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading on Monday, August 10th, 2020 at 10:30am. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Jeanne's family from 10am to 10:30am at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jeanne's memory to your church. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2020