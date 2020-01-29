|
SISTER JEANNE MARIE IBACH, CSJ (SISTER MARY ALBERT) In her 67th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Albert and Marie (Gorvette) Ibach and loving sister of the late Marie Weidmann. Sister Jeanne is survived by her nieces, Jeanne Evans, Paula Coughlin, and nephew Richard Wiedmann, grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Paul School, Cambridge; St. Bridget School, Framingham; St. Columbkille School, Brighton; St. James Kindergarten, Haverhill; and Walnut Park Montessori School, Newton. Sister Jeanne served as Diocesan Elementary School Supervisor, an instructor and chairperson of Early Childhood Education at Aquinas College, Milton and Newton, Coordinator of the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton, receptionist at Fontbonne Academy, Milton, and art teacher at St. Angela School, Mattapan. Visiting Hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020