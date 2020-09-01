SELFRIDGE, Jeanne Marie (Guazzaloca) Of York, ME, passed peacefully with her family by her side on August 30, 2020. Jeanne was born in Somerville, MA and grew up in Reading, MA. She was the eldest child of the late William and Virginia Guazzaloca. Jeanne was the beloved wife of Larry Selfridge for 49 years. She was the loving, devoted mother of Rebecca Knott and husband Patrick of Seabrook, NH, Kate Rinaldi and husband Andrew of Cape Elizabeth, ME and son William of York, ME. Jeanne was also the cherished "Nana-nonna" of Dominic, Calvin, Caroline and John.



Jeanne graduated Salem St. College in 1970 and went on to attain her Master's degree in Education from Endicott College. She was a dedicated teacher in Massachusetts for over 35 years. Her love of learning permeated every aspect of her life and she was happiest when sharing this passion with others. After retiring in 2015, she relocated to York, ME with her husband and son. Here she enjoyed a beautiful, albeit too short, retirement walking the beach with Larry and caring for her grandchildren.



Jeanne also leaves her five siblings, William Guazzaloca and husband Michael Thorburn of San Francisco, CA, Cheryl Sydorko and husband Tony of Beverly, MA, Joseph Guazzaloca of Reading, MA, Ted Guazzaloca and wife Kathleen of Brewster, MA, Paul Guazzaloca and wife Camille of Reading, MA. In addition to her siblings, Jeanne leaves many adored nieces and nephews as well as 3 cherished lifelong friends.



A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 US-1, Scarborough, ME 04074 or a donation to the library of your choice.



