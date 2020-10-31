SMITH, Jeanne Marie Of Winchester, age 88, passed away at The Inn at Fairview in Hudson, NH, on October 29 after a long illness.
Miss Smith was born in Woburn on October 2, 1932, a daughter of the late Frank A. Smith, Sr. and Agnes (McMorrow) Smith of Winchester. Jeanne lived in Winchester for most of her life.
A lifetime communicant of St. Charles/St. Mary's in Winchester, she attended St. Mary's Parochial School and was a 1950 graduate of St. Charles Borromeo High School in Woburn. She was a 1953 graduate of the Mount Auburn Hospital School of Nursing in Cambridge.
Jeanne lived a wonderful life of service to others. She spent her working career as a nurse at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain, retiring as administrative supervisor. Upon her retirement, she lovingly cared for her parents, brother, and sister until their passing in their family home in Winchester. And as a devoted aunt, she was always there to support her nieces and nephews.
Jeanne enjoyed traveling to Ireland and Israel, as well as visits to rural New York state and a family cross-country car trip. In later years, with her late sister, Jeanne would take sight-seeing trips with elder groups from Winchester. She and her sister, Mary, were poll workers for the town of Winchester for many years.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister, Mary Elizabeth, and her younger brother, the late Rev. William P. Smith of Winchester, of the Boston Archdiocese.
She leaves her loving brother and sister-in-law, Frank A. Smith, Jr. and his wife Arline of Salem, NH, formerly of Reading, MA.
Jeanne was the proud and loving aunt of 8 nieces and nephews, Bill Smith of Fort Myers, FL and Linda Smith of Haverhill, MA; Charlene Smith-Fadden and her husband Keith Fadden of Hudson, NH; Marilyn King and her husband Fredric of Maynard, MA; Maureen Smith and her partner Alexander Krauss of Ipswich, MA; Stephen Smith of Royal Palm Beach, FL and Susan Smith of Derry, NH; Paul Smith and his wife Katie of Orlando, FL; Rosemary Smith-Berry and her husband Donald Berry of Hudson, NH; and Suzanne Smith of Ashfield, MA.
She leaves behind 26 great-nieces and nephews and 22 great-grandnieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Barbara Pearson Gabriel, of Bethel, NY. She was a longtime friend of the late Gloria Pearson of Woburn and Joy O'Brien, a friend and fellow nurse at Shattuck Hospital before retiring to her native Ireland.
The family would like to thank the Smith family support team for their love, friendship and care, Madeleine, Marie B., Hellen, Flavia, Hannah, Diana, and Lydie.
Visiting Hours will be held 9:00-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER, MA. Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 158 Washington St., Winchester. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed and must wear masks and practice social distancing due to current COVID-19 guidelines.
In honor of Jeanne and other beloved family members, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
