Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Newton Centre, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNE MOREAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNE (SPICK) MOREAU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANNE (SPICK) MOREAU Obituary
MOREAU, Jeanne (Spick) Of Framingham, formerly of Waban and St. Jean Courtzerode, France. December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jules Moreau. Devoted mother of Chantal Aramati of Framingham, Rene Moreau and his wife Shelley of Maryland and Raymond Moreau and his wife Kelley of Chelmsford. Loving grandmother of Justin and Adam Aramati, Danielle Moreau, Katherine and Emily Moreau. Great-grandmother of Aiden Aramati. Also survived by several nieces and nephews in the U.S. and France. Jeanne was a longtime assistant to her husband at Jules Salon for Men in Chestnut Hill. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16) WELLESLEY on Monday, December 9, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Newton Centre at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Sunday, December 8, in the Funeral Home from 2-5pm. Interment in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeanne's memory to St. Patrick Manor, 863 Central St. Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -