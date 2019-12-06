|
|
MOREAU, Jeanne (Spick) Of Framingham, formerly of Waban and St. Jean Courtzerode, France. December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jules Moreau. Devoted mother of Chantal Aramati of Framingham, Rene Moreau and his wife Shelley of Maryland and Raymond Moreau and his wife Kelley of Chelmsford. Loving grandmother of Justin and Adam Aramati, Danielle Moreau, Katherine and Emily Moreau. Great-grandmother of Aiden Aramati. Also survived by several nieces and nephews in the U.S. and France. Jeanne was a longtime assistant to her husband at Jules Salon for Men in Chestnut Hill. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16) WELLESLEY on Monday, December 9, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Newton Centre at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Sunday, December 8, in the Funeral Home from 2-5pm. Interment in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeanne's memory to St. Patrick Manor, 863 Central St. Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019