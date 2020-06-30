|
MUNCEY, Jeanne Age 86 of Duxbury, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston. Jeanne was born on March 13, 1934 to Irving and Elizabeth Stewart of Cohasset. A graduate of Cohasset High School class of 1952, Jeanne married Peter N. Muncey, her high school sweetheart, in 1953. They settled with their growing family in Hanover in 1959 and she began working as a teller at Rockland Trust ten years later. When she retired from the bank in 1999, she had risen to the position of Senior Vice President. Jeanne was an avid bird watcher and gardener. She enjoyed traveling and visited Australia, New Zealand, and many European countries. She also traveled to many parts of the United States with her husband, Alaska being one of her favorites. Jeanne was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children Donna Muncey (Israel Ruiz), Peter N. Muncey, Jr. (Kathleen Muncey), and Gail DeGrenier of Duxbury; her grandchildren Kimberly DeGrenier, James M. DeGrenier, Jr., Nicole DeGrenier, Meghan Muncey and Peter N. Muncey, III; and great-grandchild, James M. DeGrenier, III. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter, her sister Elsie Hall and brother Irving H. Stewart. Services will be private. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guestbook, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020