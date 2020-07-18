Boston Globe Obituaries
NECKES, Jeanne Of Natick, MA passed away on July 17, 2020 at 77 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Abraham and Mae (Klein) Neckes. Dear sister of Judi O'Keefe and the late Bobby O'Keefe of Hanover, MA, the late Ronnie Neckes of Andover, and Rich and Susan Neckes of Needham. Due to the pandemic, Jeanne will be interred in Sharon Memorial Park after a private Graveside Funeral. Jeanne resided for the past twenty years in a community residence operated by Advocates, Inc. She received outstanding support from the compassionate, caring and capable leadership and staff. The family greatly appreciates the kind and loving care she received throughout her stay. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advocates, Inc., 1881 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill (781) 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
