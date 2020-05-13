|
IMBURG, Jeanne Ross Jeanne passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at age 93, after a life filled with family and friends, travel and art. Born to Samuel and Janet Goldman in Newburgh, New York, she attended Mount Holyoke College, and married Seymour "Sims" Ross, a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in 1947. Jeanne always had a great appreciation and passion for art, and in 1948 she graduated with a degree in Art History. Jeanne and Sims had three sons: Jeffrey (Catherine), Daniel (Jeanne), and Scott. Sims' naval career took the family to The Hague (1963-66) and London (1967-69). Her years in Europe allowed Jeanne to visit many museums and galleries, and to collect art. She took great pride in her small collection. Her art included a wide variety of artists, working in different media and genres, with varieties of expression and technique. After returning to Washington, DC, Jeanne deepened her affiliation in the art world, by serving as a docent for many years at the National Gallery of Art, the Hirshhorn Museum, and the Corcoran Gallery. Sims was struck down by cancer and passed away in 1985. Jeanne later married Irving Imburg, and expanded her family with his three daughters Cathy (Kaplan), Sue (Minkin) and Nancy (Cavin, now deceased) and their children and grandchildren, who were welcomed with open arms and seamlessly became an integral part of the family. After Irving's death in 2012, Jeanne relocated from Washington to Boston. Jeanne was thoughtful, compassionate, and graceful. She loved her family immensely and fully embraced her role as a grandmother to Jeff's children (Jessica and Max) and Dan's children (Adam, Julie, and Stephanie) and the five Ross great-grandchildren. Over the years, Jeanne remained close to her late sister, Shirley, and was a favorite aunt to Shirley's three sons: Richard (Debra), Robert, and Samuel. Jeanne was the heart and soul of the Ross family, and will be warmly remembered by all who knew and loved her. Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home in SILVER SPRING, MD. Jeanne will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband Sims, at a future date. Jeanne's family wishes to thank all those at Sunrise of Arlington, Massachusetts and Seasons' Hospice who provided the very best care during the final years of Jeanne's life. Contributions in Jeanne's name may be made to The or Best Buddies Arizona bestbuddies.org/Arizona
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020