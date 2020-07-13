|
RONAYNE, SISTER JEANNE SNDdeN A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur for 60 years, went home to God July 7, 2020 at St. Julie Billiart Residential Care in Ipswich. She was deeply loved and will be forever remembered by her sisters, Ruth Duffy and her husband James of Duxbury, Mary Maslen of Australia, along with many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, students, friends and her community of the Sisters of Notre Dame. Sr. Jeanne was predeceased by her sisters, Claire Schneider and Sr. Anne Ronayne, SNDdeN. Sr. Jeanne was born Helen Anne in Dorchester, the daughter of the late John and Helen Ronayne (Haberland). She graduated from St. Gregory High School in Dorchester. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame August 1, 1960. She earned her Associate's at Bunker Hill Community College and her B.A. at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Sr. Jeanne taught and served at St. John, Peabody and St. Joseph, Somerville, as well as Clarendon Nursery School in Somerville. She was a welcoming and caring presence at the Jesuit Urban Center and Catholic Charities, ministering to people of all ages and all walks of life. She spent many years at the Italian Home in Jamaica Plain as a Special Needs teacher assistant. Most recently, Sr. Jeanne shared her support and assistance at Emmanuel College in the Development Office. She lived for many years in Jamaica Plain, making many friends among all her neighbors. Funeral arrangements will be private, followed by Burial in the Notre Dame cemetery at Ipswich. Memorial donations to the East/West Unit of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020