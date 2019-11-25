|
SULLIVAN, Jeanne (Bastanier) Passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Jeanne was the only child of Walter and Tatiana Bastanier. She was born in China, but spent most of her childhood in Brazil and Montreal, Canada, before immigrating to the United States with her parents. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Comparative Religion and spoke five languages fluently. In her free time, Jeanne was a voracious reader and an accomplished artist. She read thousands of books and generously shared her favorites with friends and family. Her artistic talents spanned from folk art and crafts to emotive bronze figurative sculptures. Her home was filled with art, as well as projects for her church, community, and grandchildren. Jeanne lived her life helping others and caring for the community around her. From all-night graduation parties to church auctions, she created entire worlds from her imagination. She spent countless hours helping at the local food cupboard, and made meals for anyone in need. She was an active member of the Church of the Advent in Medfield, having served on the Vestry for many years, along with the Outreach Committee. Even in her final days, she was thinking of others, and told her children that her greatest purpose in life was bringing joy to all people. She embodied an ethos of generosity every day of her life. She leaves behind her husband of 37 years James W. Sullivan, her beloved daughters Tamara and her husband Rob Wheland, Alexandra "Pandi" Chorey and her husband Tim, her son Nicholas Sullivan and his wife Nancy, and also her treasured grandchildren Annika Chorey, Lukas Chorey and Alta Wheland. The Funeral Liturgy will take place Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 28 Pleasant Street, Medfield, with The Reverend Marc Eames, Rector, officiating. In memory of her acts of service and kindness, donations can be made in her name to her most cherished organizations The Church of the Advent in Medfield and The Medfield Food Cupboard. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019