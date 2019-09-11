|
|
FORD, Jeanne T. (Coyle) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Mission Hill, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael E. Ford. Loving mother of Michael (Ann) Ford of Dublin, Ireland, Mark Ford of Boston and Jeanne Cannon (Bob) of Cape Cod. Dearly missed by her grandchildren Bobby, Mairead, Devin and Rory Cannon, Elizabeth and Aine Ford and Brian and Kellianne Ford. Jeanne was the 7th child of Jim and Elizabeth (O'Holleran) Coyle. Devoted sister of Marty, Claire, Patsy and the late Jack, Richie, Marie, Ellie, Bette Ann, Jimmy and Bobby Coyle.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mission Church), 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanne's name to Mission Church www.bostonbasilica.com Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019