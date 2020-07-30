Boston Globe Obituaries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNE T. (CLORY) HOGMAN


1943 - 2020
JEANNE T. (CLORY) HOGMAN Obituary
HOGMAN, Jeanne T. (Clory) Age 77, of Tewksbury, formerly of Billerica and Belmont, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul R. Hogman. Daughter of the late Edward J. and Florence (McGuire) Clory. Mother of Kathleen Maggelet and husband Michael of Milford, NH, Christine Hogman-Shaw and husband Stephen of Merrimack, NH, Michael E. Hogman and partner Tom Caterino of Melrose, and Eric W. Hogman of Billerica. Grandmother of Kendall and Kent Maggelet, Kevin and Amanda Doherty, Jesse Hogman, and the late Elissa Hogman and Sean Doherty. Great-grandmother of Logan Taylor and Liam Doherty. Sister of Robert Clory and wife Tasmen of Norwell, and Marie Clory of Newton. Calling Hours in adherence to State COVID-19 guidelines will be Friday, July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Those attending are asked to meet at church. After cremation, interment will be at Grove Street Cemetery, Belmont. Masks/face coverings and social distancing required at all venues. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a .

Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020
