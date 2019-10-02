|
ADELSON, Jeanne Valerie Age 92, of Weston, MA, September 28, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Paul Adelson and devoted mother to Dawn Starr Adelson, mother-in-law to Gerry Brunk, and grandmother to Skylar Starr Brunk. A former resident of Boston, Brookline and Sandwich, MA, Jeanne brought her warmth, elegance, and creative eye to all that she did. Among her many interests she especially enjoyed cooking, gardening, and politics. Her greatest joy came from her family, close friends, many cats, and faithful dog Bear. A Private Service with family will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 (please write in memory of Jeanne Adelson in the memo section) or at this link: www.mspca.org/donate-now and select Tribute/Memorial Giving, where you can search for the Jeanne Adelson Memorial Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019