REILLY, Jeannette, B Age 81 of Millis, peacefully Monday April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Reilly, mother of Philip Averbuck and his wife Trinette of FL, Stephen Averbuck and his wife Sheri of Boston, Robert Averbuck and Elena of Needham, Karen Hatch and her husband Gary of Millis, stepchildren William Reilly, Erin Reilly, Kathleen Beaulieu and Brendan Reilly. Sister of Mary Hendrickson, William McWilliams, Alma O'Glishen and the late Ruth Carpenter. Also survived by grandchildren Isabelle, Andrew, Daniel and Mollie. A private graveside service will be Wednesday, April 29 at 12 noon in Prospect Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Bethany Health Care Center in Jeannette's memory. Donations may be made at www.bethanyhealthcare.org Checks should be mailed to Bethany Health Care Center/ Advancement Department, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. Please include "Jeannette Reilly/2nd floor on the memo line." Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020