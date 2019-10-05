|
AMENDOLA, Jeannette C. Age 92, passed away on August 9, 2019, in El Dorado Hills, CA. Born in Boston on August 16,1926, Jeannette lived the majority of her life in Brookline. Beloved wife of the late Andimo P. Amendola. She retired as a cook/manager after 30 years of service in the Brookline Schools. She was an active member of St Mary of the Assumption Church in Brookline, and the Catholic Daughters of America. Devoted mother to William (Willa), Robert (Sondra) and her daughter Susan (Michael) Rico. Her grandchildren Jennifer (John) Buzolich, Amanda Rico, Neal and Brian Amendola and one great-grandson Andrew Buzolich. A service will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on October 16 at 10 AM, with interment to follow at Holyhood Cemetary.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019