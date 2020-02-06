Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JEANNETTE (MARCHAND) LEHMANN

JEANNETTE (MARCHAND) LEHMANN Obituary
LEHMANN, Jeannette (Marchand) Age 85 of Revere, passed away on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years to Andrew B. Lehmann. Daughter of Curtis and Marguerite Marchand. Devoted mother of Patricia Lehmann and preceded in death by her son Andrew D. Lehmann. Cherished sister of Carol Repucci and her husband Carl of Peabody, the late Peggy Fothergill, Barbara Quigley, and Curtis Marchand. Also, lovingly survived by 23 nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church at 11:00AM. Visiting Hours are on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00-5:00PM. Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
