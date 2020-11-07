1/
JEANNETTE M. (HACHEY) BAILEY
BAILEY, Jeannette M. (Hachey) Of Tewksbury & former 68 year resident of Medford, November 6, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Harry H. Bailey. Loving mother of Doreen Tsolas of Chelmsford, Linda Swett of Peabody, Thomas Bailey of Los Angeles, Michael Bailey and his wife Lorraine of Melrose and the late Cynthia Bailey. Caring sister of Rita Wilson of Lowell. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Amy, Sara, Laura, Emily, Brian and Mark. Proud great-grandmother of Ruby, Jamal, Kaylin, Richard, Madison, Avery and Michael. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 4:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose, on Thursday, November 12th, at 10:00AM. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Please use Covid-19 protocol for visitation, church and cemetery services by wearing a mask and keeping social distance. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeannette's name to Beacon Hospice, 290 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
