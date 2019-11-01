Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
JEANNETTE M. (HAGAN) FOSTER

JEANNETTE M. (HAGAN) FOSTER Obituary
FOSTER, Jeannette M. (Hagan) Of Northboro, formerly of Centerville and Dover, October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James H. Foster. Loving mother of Jean A. Foster of Northboro. Grandmother of Katherine A. Foster and Anneke M. Brabander. Sister of Anne Thomas and the late Katherine Ryan, Mary Gaetani, Helen Carpenger, and Joseph, John, Charles, and Francis Hagan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jeannette had a warm smile and loved music, but most of all her family. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeannette's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
