JEANNETTE M. (DESMARAIS) LAROCHE
LaROCHE, Jeannette M. (DesMarais) Of Waltham, Dec. 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. LaRoche, Jr. Devoted mother of David A. LaRoche & his wife Nancy E. of Waltham. Doting grandmother of Ashlee E. Sherman & her husband Michael, Kathryn B. Cardarelli & her husband Greg and Jill M. LaRoche and her fiancé James Lyons. Cherished great-grandmother of Cole A. & Paige E. Sherman, Nina J., Henry P. & Brie E. Cardarelli. Sister of the late Mary J. Alajajian. Jeannette was a retired Regional Manager for Bank of America for 30 years. Funeral Mass and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the New England Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135 would be appreciated.

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
