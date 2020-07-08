Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNETTE MASTROCOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNETTE MASTROCOLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANNETTE MASTROCOLA Obituary
MASTROCOLA, Jeannette Of Middleton and formerly of Everett, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was the loving mother of Cheryl Iuliano and her late husband, Joseph, of Peabody, and Cindy Noftle and her husband, Jimmy, of Peabody; beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Camerario) Mastrocola. The fourth of six children, Jeannette is the dear sister of Don (Norma) of Naples, FL, the late Betty (Peter) Vecchione of Peabody, the late Richard of Bonita Springs, FL, Al (Vicky) of Everett and the late Linda of Naples, FL. Relatives and friends will honor Jeannette's life by gathering at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, PEABODY, on Sunday from 3:00 until 6:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, followed by her burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing as well. For directions and to view online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.

View the online memorial for Jeannette MASTROCOLA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEANNETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -