MASTROCOLA, Jeannette Of Middleton and formerly of Everett, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was the loving mother of Cheryl Iuliano and her late husband, Joseph, of Peabody, and Cindy Noftle and her husband, Jimmy, of Peabody; beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Camerario) Mastrocola. The fourth of six children, Jeannette is the dear sister of Don (Norma) of Naples, FL, the late Betty (Peter) Vecchione of Peabody, the late Richard of Bonita Springs, FL, Al (Vicky) of Everett and the late Linda of Naples, FL. Relatives and friends will honor Jeannette's life by gathering at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, PEABODY, on Sunday from 3:00 until 6:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, followed by her burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing as well. For directions and to view online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020