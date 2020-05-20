|
NORTON, Jeannette (Shedd) Age 98, a longtime resident of Stoneham, May 18, 2020. Wife of the late Norman A. Norton. Mother of Richard Norton and his wife Miriam of Cadiz, KY, Sally Durrell of Plymouth, Shirley Hanlon and her husband Dave of Stoneham, Peggy Withrow and her husband Kevin of N. Charleston, SC and the late Shelley Norton. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Tuesday, 9-11 A.M. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM, followed by Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020