SHERIDAN, Jeannette Of Portsmouth. On the evening of September 25, 2020, Jeannette Sheridan died with her family by her side. Born on August 8, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts, Jeannette graduated from Secretarial School, raised her family and devoted her life working for the Catholic Church and its school. Jeannette retired from Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Jeannette settled in Portsmouth in 1964 and resided at Wentworth Senior Living from 2015-2020. She is survived by her three children, Ruth Nadeau, Denise Sheridan and James Sheridan, Jr. and his spouse, Brett Roeske as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Jeannette's life Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial at the temporary Chapel at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Avenue, Portsmouth followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home, Buckminster Chapel. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing and wear face coverings. View the online memorial for Jeannette SHERIDAN