SCOLLINS, Jeannie M. (Cameron) Of Boxford, Kennebunkport, ME, and Aruba, formerly of Cambridge, September 5, 2020, age 66. Beloved wife of John R. Scollins, Jr. and loving daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Cameron. Dear sister of Helen Cameron-Mahoney and her husband Jack of Somerville. Sister-in-law of Glenn Scollins and his wife Anne of Foxboro. Beloved and favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of 30 years at Mass General Hospital as a Senior Office Administrator in their Cardiology group. An avid animal lover, and 25 year member of the Tibetan Terrier Club of Boston and New England. A generous supporter of the MSPCA, the American Cancer Foundation, and Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Visiting Hours will be held in the John C. Burns & Sons Funeral Home, 305 Broadway, CAMBRIDGE, Thursday, September 10, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 11, at Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main St., Haverhill at 11:00 AM. Please meet directly at the church. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, as well. An outside Graveside Interment Service at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, at 1:30 PM. Further details will be posted at www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Family and friends are invited and all are encouraged to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeannie's name to The MGH Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114 or to the Jeannie Cameron-Scollins Scholarship Fund at Sacred Hearts School, 31 South Chestnut St., Bradford, MA 01835.