HERSCHFUS, Dr. Jechiel Aaron Of Dedham formerly of Sharon, MA. Entered into rest on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 101. Born in Rotterdam, Holland, he was the son of the late Rabbi Chuna and Sara (Feigenblum) Herschfus. One of five children, he was predeceased by the Late Dr. Leon Herschfus, Fanny Malinoak, Annette Grajower and Shifra Epstein. Beloved husband of the late Reva (Weinstein) Herschfus; beloved longtime companion of Sis Nicholson; beloved father and father-in-law of Dr. Marvin and Leslee Herschfus, Judy and Richard Spitzberg, Lynn and Michael Blander, and Michele and Shmuel Galen; beloved grandfather of Reena, Joshua, Danny, Elon, Reva (Meir), Miriam (Benjy), Tova, Yaakov, Yosef, Yehonason, Yehudah Tzvi, Binyamin, Naftali Shalom, and great-grandfather of Elisheva. Dr. Herschfus was a WWII U.S Army Air Force Veteran and served as a Captain in the Medical Corps. He received his Bachelor's Degree in 1938 in Holland and his Doctorate in 1944 from the University of Wisconsin Medical School. He opened a private practice in Sharon in 1951 and retired after 44 years of dedication to is patients in 1995. During his medical career, he authored and co-authored over 30 scientific medical papers, was an active member on the staff of Norwood Hospital for 44 years, was a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians, and a Diplomat of the Board of Allergy and Immunology. He was a founding member of Young Israel Synagogue of Sharon, MA, was a Lifetime Active contributor and was recognized by Israel Bonds Boston and the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA, on Sunday, December 22nd at 1PM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva will begin at Young Israel of Sharon on Sunday afternoon following the burial. Mincha/Ma'ariv will be at 4PM. The family will also sit at the shul on Sunday evening and then return to their respective communities on Monday morning. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor his memory by a contribution to Young Israel of Sharon, 100 Ames Street, Sharon, MA 02067 or at www.yisharon.org or to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019