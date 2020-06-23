Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conte Funeral Home
17 3rd Street
North Andover, MA 01845
978-681-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFERY PERRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFERY PERRONE


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFERY PERRONE Obituary
PERRONE, Jeffery Age 62, of Andover, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lawrence General Hospital. He was born in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania on December 17, 1957 to the late Frank and Maebelle (Titchenal) Perrone. Jeffrey enjoyed attending Red Sox and Celtics games with his family. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, an avid golfer, and a proud Penn Stater. He selflessly put his family first and made sure others were taken care of before himself. Jeffrey began his career at Deloitte in 1979, where he remained for the following 41 years until his retirement. He was also on the board of Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity, where he devoted his time and energy to many builds. He was a mentor to many and will be missed by his colleagues and friends. Jeffery is survived by his three sons: John Perrone, Steven Perrone and Daniel Perrone and his brother, Dutch Mancini. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. To offer online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com

View the online memorial for Jeffery PERRONE
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFERY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conte Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -