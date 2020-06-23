|
|
PERRONE, Jeffery Age 62, of Andover, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lawrence General Hospital. He was born in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania on December 17, 1957 to the late Frank and Maebelle (Titchenal) Perrone. Jeffrey enjoyed attending Red Sox and Celtics games with his family. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, an avid golfer, and a proud Penn Stater. He selflessly put his family first and made sure others were taken care of before himself. Jeffrey began his career at Deloitte in 1979, where he remained for the following 41 years until his retirement. He was also on the board of Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity, where he devoted his time and energy to many builds. He was a mentor to many and will be missed by his colleagues and friends. Jeffery is survived by his three sons: John Perrone, Steven Perrone and Daniel Perrone and his brother, Dutch Mancini. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. To offer online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020