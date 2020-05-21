|
|
BARROWS, Jeffrey A. Of Malden, passed away May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19 related pneumonia, at age 70. Beloved husband of Rachel (Lerner) Barrows of Malden. Devoted father of Josh Barrows and his wife Meghan of Saugus, Jacob Barrows and his fiancée Tyra of TX. Dear brother of Patricia Gebrowski and her husband Gene of Cheshire. Also lovingly survived by 1 granddaughter, Juliana Barrows of Saugus, nieces, nephews and cousins. Late USMC Vietnam Veteran. Retired ship fitter supervisor at General Ship, dedicating 20 years of service in the shipbuilding industry. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Services for Jeffrey will be private. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in CHELSEA. For those who wish, we encourage family and friends to offer condolences using the online guestbook at www.carafafuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Jeffrey A. BARROWS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020