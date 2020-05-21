Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
For more information about
JEFFREY BARROWS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY BARROWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY A. BARROWS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFREY A. BARROWS Obituary
BARROWS, Jeffrey A. Of Malden, passed away May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19 related pneumonia, at age 70. Beloved husband of Rachel (Lerner) Barrows of Malden. Devoted father of Josh Barrows and his wife Meghan of Saugus, Jacob Barrows and his fiancée Tyra of TX. Dear brother of Patricia Gebrowski and her husband Gene of Cheshire. Also lovingly survived by 1 granddaughter, Juliana Barrows of Saugus, nieces, nephews and cousins. Late USMC Vietnam Veteran. Retired ship fitter supervisor at General Ship, dedicating 20 years of service in the shipbuilding industry. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Services for Jeffrey will be private. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in CHELSEA. For those who wish, we encourage family and friends to offer condolences using the online guestbook at www.carafafuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Jeffrey A. BARROWS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -