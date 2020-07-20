Boston Globe Obituaries
JEFFREY A. GILMORE

JEFFREY A. GILMORE Obituary
GILMORE, Jeffrey A. Of Canton, MA, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 74, after a long battle with a neurodegenerative disease. Beloved husband of Mindy Grodofsky-Gilmore. Son of the late Mack and Mildred Gilmore. Loving father of Lauren Fulmer and her husband Will, Jonathan Gilmore and Matthew Gilmore. Adoring Papa to Joshua and Shira. Funeral services and burial will be private. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. For full obituary and shiva details please visit www.stanetskycanton.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
