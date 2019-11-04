|
BELYEA, Jeffrey Of West Roxbury, on November 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Horne) Belyea. Loving brother of Edward Belyea of Brighton, George Belyea of Quincy, David Belyea of Brighton, Leonard Belyea of Stoughton, Mark Belyea of Quincy, Bruce Belyea of Roslindale and the late Charlotte, Donald, Richard, Kenneth, and Arthur. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Wednesday, November 6th from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019