BATES, Jeffrey C. Of Cambridge, passed away on May 7, 2020 after contracting the Covid-19 virus. Mr. Bates, age 70, was admired for his innovative solutions to seemingly intractable conflicts and problems in the fields of international and environmental law. He was a global citizen, an avid sailor, and a lover of Plato's works and the Maine coast. He is survived by his wife Susan Cooke, his daughters Melissa and Meredith Bates and their mother Elizabeth MacGregor Bates, and his brothers Gregory and Thomas Bates and sister Susan Lowder. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory can contribute to the Delta Education Collective at https://www.deltacollective.org/donate a nonprofit inspired by his ideas and suggestions to advance primary school education in Uganda through collaborations between parents, teachers, students, and community leaders. Arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of WATERTOWN. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020