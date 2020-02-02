Boston Globe Obituaries
BOOTHE, Jeffrey D. Of Wakefield, Feb. 1, 2020, at age 61. Beloved husband of Dianna L. (Patenaude) Boothe with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. Devoted father of Jeffrey H. Boothe of Wakefield. Caring brother of Robert Boothe and his wife Betty Ann of N. Billerica, Susan MacDonald and her late husband Pat of Manchester, NH, and Barbara Sharer of South Carolina. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of Jeff during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 4-7pm with a special Time for Remembrance at 6:30pm. Gifts in Jeff's memory may be made to C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, 2755 Commercial St. SE, Suite 101, Salem, OR 97302. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
