|
|
FEELEY, Jeffrey E. Of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Needham, January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Martha (Fay) Feeley. Devoted father of Jessica Mason. A Visitation will be held in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10:00-11:00am, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00am in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Needham Cemetery. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0867
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020