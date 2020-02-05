Boston Globe Obituaries
JEFFREY E. FEELEY

FEELEY, Jeffrey E. Of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Needham, January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Martha (Fay) Feeley. Devoted father of Jessica Mason. A Visitation will be held in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10:00-11:00am, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00am in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Needham Cemetery. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0867
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020
