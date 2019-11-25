|
LEONARD, Dr. Jeffrey L. Of Andover, passed away suddenly surrounded by his wife and two sons at his home in Andover on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the age of 49. Jeff leaves behind his devoted wife, Angel and his two sons, Dylan and Matthew, who meant the world to him. Jeff was the loving and dedicated son of Dr. Thomas and Lois Leonard of Andover and cherished brother to Suzanne and Russell. He was predeceased by his brother Jonathan. Jeff was born Lowell and raised in Andover and graduated from Central Catholic in 1988. He went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Fairfield University. Jeff received his Doctorate of Dental Medicine and Orthodontic Residency degrees from Tufts University. He was a member of the following Associations and Societies, American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontics, Massachusetts Dental Society, Massachusetts Association of Orthodontics, and Merrimack Valley Dental Society. Jeff was a well-known and respected orthodontist in the Merrimack Valley. Over the last 21 years he took great pride in providing the best possible care to his patients in North Andover, Andover, Amesbury, Lawrence and Wakefield. Although Jeff enjoyed sports and the outdoors, his first love was his family. His greatest joy came from watching and supporting his boys play hockey. He was their biggest fan. Jeff also enjoyed laughing and spending time with his wife, his parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, staff and friends. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to gather for Visiting Hours at Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence Street, ANDOVER, MA on Friday, November 29 from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex Street, Andover on Saturday, November 30 at 9:30 A.M. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Andover, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Special Olympics of Massachusetts. specialolympicsma.org
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019