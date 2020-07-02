|
THOLANDER, Jeffrey L. Of Framingham, formerly of Belmont and Newton. June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (Emmetts) Tholander. Son of the late Stephen and Donna (Giroux) Tholander. Brother of Eric Tholander and his wife Lisa and the late Major Stephen Tholander. Cherished uncle of Lauren Tholander. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Saturday, July 11th from 11:00AM - 1:00 PM. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020