Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
JEFFREY M. RUBIN

JEFFREY M. RUBIN Obituary
RUBIN, Jeffrey M. Age 70, of Malden, entered eternal rest on April 25, 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19. Devoted husband of Marcia Rubin (Gold). Beloved father to Felicia Van Wagoner (Rubin), proud grandfather of Molly Van Wagoner. Cherished son to the late Bertha Rubin (Mizner) & Morris Rubin. Beloved brother to siblings Steven Rubin & Elissa Mandell (Rubin). Jeff is loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins as well. Jeff was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and gardening in the summertime. Due to social distancing restrictions, Services will be held at a later date and time. Jeffrey was passionate about the position he held at Nova Biomedical. In light of this, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to: Nova Biomedical Scholarship Fund, Attn. Janet Scholz, 200 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA 02454. Flowers and other expressions of sympathy may be made to the home of Jeffrey Rubin. www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
