JEFFREY M. WORTHY

JEFFREY M. WORTHY Obituary
WORTHY, Jeffrey M. Of Roxbury, July 22, 2019. Boston Police Officer for over 30 years, and longtime swim coach in the greater Roxbury community. Beloved husband of Marie T. Ward-Worthy of Roxbury. Loving father of Brian Worthy of Valrico, FL, Joseph Worthy of Mattapan, and Thomas Worthy of Roxbury, and grandfather of Breyon Worthy of FL. Dear brother of Edwin and Cheryl Worthy, both VA. He is survived by extended family, and a host of friends. Funeral Service Saturday at 11 AM, at St. Mark Congregational Church, 200 Townsend Street, Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, make donations in Jeff's memory to the Roxbury YMCA, 285 MLK Blvd., Roxbury, MA 02119,

www.ymcaboston.org/roxbury Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message visit

www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
