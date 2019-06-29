MONTT, Jeffrey Peter Of Natick, formerly of Needham, June 7, age 61, beloved son of Leila M. Montt and the late David G. Montt. Jeff is also survived by his siblings, David Arthur Montt and his wife, Lisa (Paglia), of Sandwich, MA; his sister Sandra M. Carter and her husband, Stephen, of Nantucket, MA; and his sister, Kristina Montt de Garcia and her husband, Kelvin, of Bethesda, MD. Jeff was a cherished uncle to Daniel, Chris and Melanie Montt; Brant, his wife Subaiou and son Horace, Tucker and Dionis Carter; and Kathryn and Josino Garcia. Jeff grew up in Needham, loved participating in Community Theater, sailing in Marblehead, tinkering and inventing, and being with his family. He attended Northeastern University and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Jeff was a Product/Equipment Design Engineer, working at various companies throughout his career including Eaton Corp., MIRA Inc., Precision Robots Inc., Genrad Corp., [Genetic Place], Polaroid and Raytheon. Jeff's lively energy and humor will be sorely missed by his loving family. A Memorial Service will be held honoring his life Saturday, July 6th at 11am in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Avenue, NEEDHAM. Interment is private. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Jeff, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019