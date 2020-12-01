1/1
JEFFERY R. CHINAL
CHINAL, Jeffrey R. Of Everett, November 30. Husband of the late Judith (Murphy), former husband of Janis (LaRose). Father of Steven of Malden, Samantha of Everett, Michaela of Everett and the late Justin. Stepfather of Candice and Ashley LaRose. Bumpa of Samuel, Julian, Michael and Madison. Son of the late Helen Chinal. Brother of Kathy Covel and husband Michael, Lisa Fitzpatrick and husband Jim, John, Keith and wife Sherri and Stephen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and best friend Brendan Carey. Services will be held at a later date. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeff's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
