|
|
KING, Jeffrey R. Haverhill Fire Lieutenant Age 32, of Haverhill, formerly a longtime resident of Billerica, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was the son of Thomas and Joanne King of Reading, and John and Joanne Spinale of Billerica, brother of Thomas King and his wife Kristi of Manchester, NH, Caitlin Piskadlo and her husband Ryan of Wakefield, Matthew and Kimberly Spinale of Billerica, and Caroline and Kevin King of Reading, and grandson of Peter Ardagna. Jeffrey was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Anne (O'Meara) Ardagna, and paternal grandparents, Robert and Marie (Cancellieri) Darnell. Jeffrey is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Monday, January 27th, at 9:00 a.m., immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, January 26th, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Jeffrey's name may be made to Ozzie's Kids, c/o Haverhill Fire Department Credit Union, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill, MA 01838. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020